More Local Homes Need for Midwest Old Threshers

Midwest old Threshers Reunion is in need of more individuals to open their homes for the local In Home Stay program. According to the program’s coordinator, Bev Hamm, the current list has been exhausted and there are still many visitors looking for a place to stay during the 2017 Midwest Old Threshers Reunion, August 31-September 4th. Homeowners interested in opening their homes to an Old Threshers visitor should contact Bev Hamm at 319-257-3323 or call the Old threshers office at 319-385-8937.