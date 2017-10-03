More Information on Officer Involved Shooting

The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted interviews of both Burlington Police officers involved in the October 1st shooting incident. 27 year old Marquis Rashad Jones of Burlington died of a gunshot wound received in the incident. Officer Chris Chiperez and Officer Josh Riffle were interviewed by Special Agents of the DCI’s Major Crime Unit. Both officer’s provided voluntary statements and have cooperated with the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate only Officer Chiperez discharged his duty weapon. Both Officers remain on paid administrative.

Autopsy results are pending and will be provided in the near future. After all interviews are conducted and all evidence is collected, the case facts will be presented to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.