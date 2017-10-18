Another Staff Assault at the Iowa State Penitentiary

The staff member was beginning an escort when the offender struck the staff multiple times with a weapon. The staff member with assistance from responding staff were able to subdue the offender.

The staff member was initially sent via ambulance to Fort Madison Community Hospital, but was then transported via ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospital’s, in Iowa City.

The offender is identified as Keith Piper 6114510 who began his 45 year sentence out of Jasper County for Habitual Offender (Person).

Visiting for all offenders will be suspended until further notice.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

An assault was report over the past weekend.