Monday Morning Accident Details

The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate a two vehicle accident that occurred Monday morning south of Mt. Pleasant. At about 7:40 am emergency responders were called to a location on Hwy 218 near 295th Street. A pickup owned by the Department of transportation and driven by Gregory Ford of Bridgewater, Iowa was removing debris from the shoulder of the highway moving from one should to another. The pickup pulled into the path of a southbound semi driven by Brett Farran of Dubuque. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch. Ford was taken by private vehicle to HCHC. Jeff Arbogast of New London was also injured and taken by ambulance to HCHC.