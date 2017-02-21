Monday Accident Details

On Monday February 20, 2017 at approximately 3:53 PM Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 1700 Grid of Highway 218.

An investigation into the accident determined that a semi-tractor trailer, owned by Curtis Sanders of Leavenworth, Kansas and operated by Paul Gooch of Owensville, Missouri; was traveling southbound when his vehicle rear-ended a 2008 Ford pickup truck, owned by JJ Nichting Company of Pilot Grove and operated by Michael Menke of Donnellson. The Nichting/ Menke vehicle was towing a trailer that was hauling an article of farm equipment.

There were no injuries reported during the investigation and as a result Mr. Gooch was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Both vehicles were considered a total loss.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa DOT Enforcement and Iowa State Patrol.