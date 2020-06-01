Mobile Crisis Telemedicine Response Line

Written by Theresa Rose on June 1, 2020

Southeast Iowa Link also known as SEIL, providing mental health and disability services in our region now has a mobile crisis telemedicine response line that you can call. Provided is a 24 hour a day mental health crisis response team. Emotional support and risk screenings are also available by phone or video chat. For services call 833-854-7613.

The region serves the counties of Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Washington and Van Buren.