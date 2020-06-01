Mobile Crisis Telemedicine Response Line

Southeast Iowa Link also known as SEIL, providing mental health and disability services in our region now has a mobile crisis telemedicine response line that you can call. Provided is a 24 hour a day mental health crisis response team. Emotional support and risk screenings are also available by phone or video chat. For services call 833-854-7613.

The region serves the counties of Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Washington and Van Buren.