Mixed Bag of Precipitation Causing Problems

Roadways Wednesday morning were treacherous due to snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain. Here in Southeast Iowa the first winter storm of the season began with snow that started falling Tuesday shortly after noon. Throughout the rest of the day and overnight the area experienced the whole range of precipitation. Low visibility and slick roads caused travel issues. Local law enforcement and emergency crews were kept busy responding to reports of disabled vehicles and a couple of property damage accident between 2 pm and 11 pm Tuesday. Freezing rain in the night coated power lines with about 3/8 of an inch of ice creating power problems by morning causing Utility crews to be out by 7 am. Mount Pleasant fire crews were called out just before 7 am for a transformer fire on a pole in the 600 block of East Warren in Mount Pleasant.