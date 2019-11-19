Mitchell Legislative Assignment

State Rep. Joe Mitchell (R-Mount Pleasant) was recently named Vice Chairman of the Ways & Means Committee by House Speaker-Select Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford).

“Rep. Mitchell will prioritize the hard-working taxpayers of Iowa and look for opportunities to leave more money in their pockets,” said Grassley. “I am confident that he will be successful in this new role.”

The 2020 legislative session convenes in Des Moines on Monday, January 13.