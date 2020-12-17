Mitchell Elected Assistant Majority Leader

Thursday morning, Rep. Joe Mitchell (R-Mount Pleasant) was elected an Assistant Majority Leader by House Republican colleagues in advance of the 2021 legislative session that begins on Monday, January 11.

“Rep. Mitchell is a young leader who will help House Republicans accomplish our priorities. I know he will be an asset to our caucus as we head into the legislative session,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford).

“It’s an honor to be selected by the caucus to take on this role,” said Rep. Mitchell. “I look forward to getting to work for my constituents and the people of Iowa once we gavel in this coming January.”

Mitchell has previously served as Vice Chairman of the Ways and Means and State Government committees.