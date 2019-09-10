Mitchell Advocates for Highway 78 Resurfacing at Iowa Transportation Commission Meeting

(ARNOLDS PARK) – On Monday, September 9, Rep. Joe Mitchell (R-Mt. Pleasant) presented to the Iowa Transportation Commission and encouraged commissioners to support a proposal that would resurface 16 miles of Highway 78 between Winfield and Morning Sun. The Transportation Commission, which meets monthly, held their September meeting in Arnolds Park, Iowa.

“Updating Highway 78 would do a lot of good for our local community and economy,” said Rep. Mitchell. “It was an honor to advocate for this project on behalf of our residents. I am hopeful that the Transportation Commission will take this proposal seriously and make it a priority.”

During his presentation, Rep. Mitchell discussed the need to make safety improvements on the highway as well as the positive economic impact that this project would make in the area. He also highlighted the proposal’s strong support from the local business community and residents, sharing a petition with nearly 1,200 signatures with the Commission.