Minor Injuries, Major Damages

On September 2th, at approximately 06:47 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 2400-grid of 120th Street. An investigation determined that Anden Gipple, 16, operator of a 1990 Chevrolet K1500, was headed northbound on Clark street approaching a stop sign when his brakes malfunctioned. The vehicle went straight through the stop sign into the adjacent yard where it eventually came to a stop. The vehicle sustained major damages. The driver had minor injuries, the passenger was uninjured.