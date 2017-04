Minor Fire, Two Received Burns

Sunday evening the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, along with Police, ambulance and Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of S. Linden Lane. The fire was already extinguished when crews arrived. It was determined to be a grease fire on the stove. Damage was confined to the stove. However, two of the homes occupants received burns that were treated at the scene.