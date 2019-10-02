Miller-Meeks Announces Run for Congress

SEN. MILLER-MEEKS, DOCTOR, VETERAN AND CONSERVATIVE IOWAN, ANNOUNCES RUN FOR 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

OTTUMWA – State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an eye surgeon, 24-year veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves and mother of two, announced her candidacy today for Congress as a Republican in the 2nd Congressional District.

“I’ve spent my life helping people bring their vision into sharper focus. While treating patients and serving my Senate constituents, I see stories of tenacity and perseverance, of Iowans never quitting on their fight for the American dream they envision for themselves and their family,” Miller-Meeks said. “That’s why I’m running for Congress. I will relentlessly fight for Iowans, their future, and the future of the American dream. While the liberal Democrats have given up on Iowans and their fight for the American dream, I’ll fight for affordable and accessible health care, higher take home pay, skills training, and trade deals that are fair.”

Growing up in a military family with seven siblings, Miller-Meeks enlisted in the U.S. Army and became an Army nurse before graduating medical school. She is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. An ophthalmologist and former president of the Iowa Medical Society, she went into private practice in Ottumwa in 1997 and currently practices in Burlington.

In 2010, then-Gov. Terry Branstad appointed Miller-Meeks as the director of the Iowa Department of Public Health where she served in that role for three years. A former congressional candidate against Rep. David Loebsack, she is serving her first term in the Iowa Senate, representing District 41 that includes parts of Wapello and Jefferson counties and all of Davis and Van Buren counties. She and her husband, Curt, live in Ottumwa. They have two grown children, Jonathon and Taylor.

“Too many people are quitting on Iowans. My campaign is about securing their future. It’s about never quitting on the promise that Iowans can achieve so much more than Washington, D.C. politicians,” she said. “It’s not just about being for the little guy. It’s about being the little guy, and making sure that every other little guy has their voice heard loud and clear in Congress.”