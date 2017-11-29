Milestones Area Agency on Aging will no longer provide care coordination to Iowa Medicaid Elderly Waiver Clients.

The recently announced November 30, 2017AmeriHealth Caritas Iowa, Inc. withdrawal from the IA Health Link managed care program will affect not only Medicaid beneficiaries but also contracted providers. As a result, Milestones Area Agency on Aging will no longer provide care coordination to Iowa Medicaid Elderly Waiver Clients. Neither United Healthcare nor Amerigroup utilize community providers for this type of care coordination.

AmeriHealth Caritas members will tentatively be assigned to United Healthcare but may choose to receive coverage through Amerigroup Iowa. All affected beneficiaries will be receiving notification from the Iowa Department on Human Services.

Despite changes in the landscape of care coordination, Milestones will offer services on a private pay, sliding-fee basis to non-Medicaid beneficiaries. Elders and family caregivers receive personalized guidance and assistance from knowledgeable Care Coordinators who conduct needs assessments, create individualized plans, and oversee the services required to maintain each individual’s independence. Care Coordinators are connected to community networks and aging/disability resources that are committed to assisting Iowans who wish to live and age safely in their own homes.

Though Milestones will no longer be performing care coordination for Medicaid beneficiaries, they will continue to provide home-delivered meals as contracted through United Healthcare and Amerigroup. Milestones does not foresee any changes to this agreement.

“During this time of uncertainty, people in our service area need to know that Milestones continues to provide services through our core program areas. Meals are being served, caregivers are being supported and care coordination is still a highly recommended option,” says Milestones CEO, Becky Passman. Milestones provides aging defined programs, services and information designed to help both aging Iowans and their family caregivers. Through LifeLong Links Aging and Disability Resource Center, Milestones can help identify available community resources to help individuals with disabilities plan for long-term independence. Meals are served at 46 congregate meal centers and through home deliveries. “Milestones remains a trusted resource for programs, services and information that can help both the aging and disability populations stay independent, healthy and connected,” added Passman.

For more information, contact 855-410-6222 or www.milestonesaaa.org