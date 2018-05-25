Mildred Scharpman

Mildred E. Scharpman, 97, of West Point, passed away at 10:50 A.M. Thursday May 24, 2018 at the West Point Care Center.

Born October 7, 1920 near West Point, Iowa the daughter of Henry and Elizabeth Wellman Merschbrock. On January 15, 1946 at West Point, Iowa she married James J. Scharpman. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2006.

Survivors include three daughters: Betty Ellison of West Point, Paula Bales of West Point and Bonnie Krogmeier of Fort Madison. Two sons: Jim (Glorine) Scharpman of West Point and Randy (Judy) Scharpman of West Point. One sister-in-law Bertha Merschbrock of West Point. Also surviving are fourteen grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law Kathy Scharpman and son-in-law Larry Ellison, three brothers, and one sister.

Mildred was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society of the Church and the West Point Senior Citizens. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting and being with her family. Mildred was an avid St Louis Cardinal and Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Friends may call after noon on Monday at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will meet with friends from 2:30 to 5:00 P.M. There will be a parish rosary recited at 3:00 P.M. and a Christian Wake service at 5:00 P.M.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday May 29, 2018 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Fr. Dennis Hoffman as Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

Memorials may be made to the West Point Fire and Rescue Truck Fund or Lee County Hospice.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.