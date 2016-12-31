Mildred BecklerWritten by Theresa Rose on December 31, 2016
Mildred Beckler, 84, of the Noble, IA, community, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016, at her home.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 1, 2017, 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., at Bethel Mennonite Church, north of Wayland, IA. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, January 2, 2017, at Bethel Mennonite Church with Pastor Curt Kuhns officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family for a memorial to be determined at a later date. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.