Mildred Beckler, 84, of the Noble, IA, community, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016, at her home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 1, 2017, 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., at Bethel Mennonite Church, north of Wayland, IA. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, January 2, 2017, at Bethel Mennonite Church with Pastor Curt Kuhns officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family for a memorial to be determined at a later date.