Midwest Old Threshers announces a new staff member.

Mount Pleasant – Midwest Old Threshers CEO, Terry McWilliams is pleased to announce a new addition to the staff, Grant Davidson. Grant will be responsible for Public Relations and Marketing. “Old Threshers is excited to have Grant join our team.” -Terry

Grant Davidson has grown up in Mt. Pleasant and attended The Midwest Old Threshers Reunion most of his life. Grant has volunteered for many events at Old Threshers including: Thrashers House of Terror, Midwest Haunted Rails, and working the antique building during The Midwest Old Threshers Reunion. Grant was also able to complete his Eagle Scout project with Midwest Old Threshers during their Midwest Haunted Rails event in 2009.

Grant is a 2015 graduate of Indian Hills Community College. Prior to coming to Old Threshers, Grant had been working on an internship program at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida for the last 8 months. Grant said “I’m excited to start the next chapter in my life with Old Threshers. Old Threshers has been a big part of my life for many years and I have wanted to work with them for a long time!”