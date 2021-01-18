Michelle Rae Mullin Frank

Michelle Rae Mullin Frank, 34, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at her home in Mt. Pleasant.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Mark Youngquist officiating. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home where the family will be present from 4 to 8 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the family for her children’s education.

Those attending the services are required to wear a mask.

The Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com