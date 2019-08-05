Michel R. Sanderson

Michel R. Sanderson, 57, of Bonaparte, Iowa passed away at 4:39 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua.

Born June 26, 1962, in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Kenneth and Naomi (Garmoe) Sanderson. On July 16, 1982, he married Christina Adam at Hickory Grove Baptist Church near Stockport, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Chris, three children: Kimberly Sanderson of Farmington, Iowa, Samantha Sanderson of Montrose, Iowa and Matthew Sanderson of Bonaparte, Iowa; three grandchildren: Alexys, Deston and Zoey. Also surviving are his mother: Naomi Sanderson of Hillsboro, Iowa; one sister: Mary (Russell) McDaniel of Stockport, Iowa; one brother: Bill (Lynda) Sanderson of Hillsboro, Iowa; one sister-in-law: Tina Sanderson of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father: Kenneth; brothers: Mark, Lynn and Kenneth Jr. and sister: Melinda.

Mike attended Harmony High School, he worked for Hawkeye Steel in Houghton for ten years, then City Carton in Mt Pleasant for two years, then at the Wal-Mart Distribution Center in Mount Pleasant for the past twenty-eight years. He also did carpentry and remodeling as a side job with his brother Bill and they were always in high demand. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, old western movies, racing and he made sure to include his children and especially his grandchildren in these activities.

The family will meet with friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

Following the service his body will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes@windstream.com.