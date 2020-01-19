Michael Todd Lamm

Michael Todd Lamm, 56, of Mediapolis, Iowa, formerly of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Friday January 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born December 1, 1963 in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Jack C. and Dorothy (Hennies) Lamm. On October 2, 1993 he married Tracey Rae North in Hamilton, Illinois.

Survivors include his wife: Tracey; two children: Ethan and Raeann Lamm, both of Mediapolis, Iowa; granddaughter: Brielle; his parents: Jack and Dorothy Lamm of Donnellson, Iowa; three sisters: Karen (Dion) Kramer of Donnellson, Iowa, Linda (Martin) Derr of Donnellson, Iowa, and Julie (Ray)Johnson of Donnellson, Iowa; one brother: Mark (Delilah) Lamm of Fort Madison, Iowa; mother and father in-law: Tom and Ann North of Hamilton, Illinois; brother-in-law: Brandon (Denise) North of Ankeny, Iowa; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Cecil and Ruth Lamm; Harold and Ruth Hennies; and step grandfather: Charles Coffin.

Mike was a 1982 graduate of Central Lee High School. He attended Gem City College, in Quincy, Illinois where he received an Associates Degree in Complete Horology. Mike was a bench jeweler owning and operating Lamm Trades in Donnellson, Iowa and most recently Rhodes Jewelry in Mediapolis, Iowa. He was a former member of St. Bonifice Catholic Church in Farmington, Iowa. Mike enjoyed deer hunting and loved spending time with family, especially his granddaughter Brielle.

Friends may call after 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson. Family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Saint Bonifice Catholic Church in Farmington with Father Dennis Hoffman as Celebrant.

Burial will follow at Sharon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Great River Hospice or Sharon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .