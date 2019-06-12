Michael Paul Faulkner

Michael Paul Faulkner, 39, of rural Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 1:17 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, near Donnellson.

He was born on April 10, 1980, the son of LaVerne M. and Karen L. (Baum) Faulkner.

Survivors include one brother: Christopher (Stacey) Faulkner of Eldridge, Iowa; one nephew: Hoyt Faulkner; one niece Amelia Faulkner and cousin (that was like a brother): Greg Cantrell. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.

Michael was a graduate of Southeastern Community College. He worked as a farmer and pyrotechnician. Michael enjoyed farming, shooting fireworks with his BOHICA shoot team, watching sprint truck racing, raising cattle, hunting, Casey’s for meals and he especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, June 14, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

Following the visitation, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at the funeral home. They invite you to help them highlight LaVerne and Michaels’ life adventures by sharing stories and memories.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Hickory Haven Cemetery in rural Farmington. The procession will leave Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.