Michael J. Jacobsmeier

Michael J. Jacobsmeier, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, passed away at 5:41 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

He was born on October 12, 1950 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Irene (Joachim) Jacobsmeier. On October 25, 1992 he married Linda Lamborn. She preceded him in death on July 30, 2011.

Survivors include one son: Zachary (Allison)Jacobsmeier of Shorewood, Wisconsin; one daughter: Kayla (Clint) Scott of Waukee, Iowa; five grandchildren: Nolan Andersen, Elijah Jacobsmeier, Emmitt Jacobsmeier, Payton Shinofield and Avery Scott; three sisters: Pat (Richard) Hatfield of Houghton, Iowa, Jane (Randy) Morrow of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and Angie Kruse of Burlington, Iowa. Also surviving are nieces and nephews: Chris Hatfield, Ryan Hatfield, Ashley Kruse, Jacob Morrow and Jesse Morrow, Max Jacobsmeier.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father: Joseph; wife: Linda; son: Isaac; brother: Tony and brother-in-law: Don Kruse.

Mike was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. He worked for the Lee County Secondary Roads for over thirty years until his retirement. He was a member of the Farmington American Legion. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, being outdoors and visiting with others.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.