Michael Edward Lee Jr.

Michael Edward Lee Jr., age 77 of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, died Sunday August 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa.

Michael was born May 30, 1943, in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Michael Edward Lee Sr and Phyllis Carter. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1962. On February 8, 1964, he married Delores Norman, they had 4 children together and later divorced. On February 28, 1987, he was united in marriage to Virginia Dold Smith. Michael made his home in the Burlington and Mount Pleasant communities. He worked as a welder for General Electric for many years, as well as helped farm for Ludwig Foresman.

Michael was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He enjoyed having coffee at Dickies with the guys. He enjoyed racing cars, NASCAR and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Survivors include his wife Virginia; 5 daughters: Michele Mosena of Vero Beach, FL; Robin (Craig) Davis of Vero Beach, FL; Angela (Juan) Aguirre of Brazoria, TX; Korie (Sean) Matthew of Vero Beach, FL; and Robin Smith of Mount Pleasant, IA; 11 grandchildren: Tyler, Zachary and Katie Mosena; Courtney and Ryan Jones; Brittney King; Jacob and Dustin Bassett; Juan and Alessandra Aguirre; Sean Matthew Jr; Hailee Matthew; Hannah and Sully Dameron; 15 great grandchildren and a sister; Patricia Lee of Bentonsville, AR.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Benjamin Mosena.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mount Pleasant. Rev. Paul Connolly will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, with family present from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Alphonsus YouTube channel: “St. Al’s MP Livestream.” Masks are required for attendance of the funeral mass. A memorial fund has been established for Midwest Old Threshers and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Michael and his family. Messages may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.