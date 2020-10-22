Michael David Butcher

Michael David Butcher, 75, of rural New London passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Great River Medical center in West Burlington.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem Congregational Church with Pastor Aaron Helterbran officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem East Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 5 to 7 that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Salem Congregational Church in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for his arrangements.