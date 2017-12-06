Michael D. Clark

Michael D. Clark, 63, of New London, IA, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2017, at his home in New London, IA.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., on Friday, December 8, 2017, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the Memorial Chapel. Following visitation, the funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., at the Memorial Chapel, with the Rev. Trey Hegar officiating. In lieu of flowers, gifts of love and friendship may be given to Ely International Wolf Center. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born, May 26, 1954, in Burlington, IA, Michael Dale was the son of Leo and Irene Vorwerk Clark. In 1972, he graduated from Notre Dame High School in Burlington. On May 11, 1974, Michael married Nancy Champagne at St. John’s Catholic Church in Burlington. They later divorced.

Michael had an excellent work ethic which he followed at the various companies he worked for including, Delfarm Groceries and Colonial Bakery, both of Peoria, IL; Colonial Bakery in Mt. Pleasant; XLM of Mt. Pleasant; Frito Lay in Burlington; Heatilator in Mt Pleasant and Muscatine, IA; and most recently at Doran and Ward of Burlington, IA.

Hunting and fishing were favorite past times. He enjoyed collecting western memorabilia and spent time reading westerns, especially Louis L’Amour books. Family was a priority with Michael, as his greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving Michael are two sons, Leo (Amy) Clark of Mt. Pleasant, IA and Adam (Alex Whitehall) Clark of North Liberty, IA; three grandchildren, Anya, Logan, and Cameron Clark, all of Mt. Pleasant, IA; two brothers, Robert (Marilyn) Clark of Knoxville, IA and Richard (Mary) Clark of Des Moines, IA; one sister Bette (John) Beltakis of Cleveland, OH and his ex-wife, Nancy Aynes of Mt. Pleasant, IA.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.