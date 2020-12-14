Mervin Lyle Raines

Mervin Lyle Raines, 95, of New London, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at New London Specialty Care. He was born April 12, 1925 in New London to Homer Brian and Margaret Ellen Collins Raines. On August 4, 1946, he married Darlyne Parsons in Lowell; she passed away September 24, 2010.

He was a graduate of New London High School, then served as a Seaman 3rd Class in the United States Navy during WWII. Mervin was a member of New London United Methodist Church; a lifetime member of New London VFW Post 7641; the Chamber of Commerce; Veterans Memorial Committee; New London Lions Club; and New London City Council.

He and Darlyne owned and operated the Tastee in New London; he worked for National Cash Register and sold insurance and real estate; but he was most known and will be remembered for his 24 plus years as a car salesman in New London and the surrounding area, retiring in 1992. In true salesman fashion, Merv never met a stranger and was a friend to all.

Survivors include his sons; Bradley (Elaine) Raines of New London and Mitchell (Mary) Raines of Anthem, AZ; six grandchildren; Kerri Menke, Melinda Bitting, Shawnna Lutes, Gretchen Buck, Carly Raines, and Victoria Raines; nine great-grandchildren; Jared Menke, Kourtney Menke, Matthew Bitting, Bren Magel, Zach Russell, Austin Kern, Raesa Lutes, Zoe Buck and Zane Buck; and two great-great-grandchildren; Bentley Bitting and Adelyn Bitting. Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter Lettie Faye Warth and son Gregory Brian Raines.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held sometime in 2021. Memorials have been established for New London School Athletic Department and New London Veterans Memorial Park. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.