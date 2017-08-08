Merlin E. “Mike” Wesely

Merlin E. “Mike” Wesely, 89 of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Monday, August 7, 2017, at Pleasant Manor Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Mike Scudder officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Monday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant until 3 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4:30 til 7:30 on Monday at the Faith Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant. Memorials may be directed to the Faith Lutheran Church or to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department in his memory.

