Men’s College Soccer: Wesleyan’s Odorisio Announces Resignation

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Mount Pleasant) — Iowa Wesleyan has announced the resignation of men’s soccer coach Tony Odorisio, effective immediately.

Odorisio, who was entering his fifth season, has coached 18 players to All-Conference honors, while guiding the the Tigers to the SLIAC Conference Tournament Championship match just one year ago.

He was named SLIAC Coach of the Year in 2019, as well.

A search for a replacement will commence immediately, according to Wesleyan officials.

No timetable has been placed on the hiring process, however Wesleyan’s first match is currently scheduled for March 10th against Fontbonne University.

