Men’s College Basketball: Wesleyan Falls in Season Opener to Cornell

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant — Kaleb Cresswell had 14 points but it was not enough as the Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team (0-1) fell to Cornell 75-51 in their season opener Saturday at Ruble Arena.

Former Mount Pleasant standout Jordan Magnani had 10 points for Cornell, while the Rams were led by Cooper Kabela who finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with nine rebounds and three steals.

Cornell limited Iowa Wesleyan to just 31.5% from the field, while the Tigers made just 6-of-19 three point attempts.

The Tigers will be off until Wednesday when then they will rematch the Rams, this time in Mount Vernon.

Tip is set for 7:00 p.m.

View the full release here.