Melissa D. Fiedler

Melissa D. Fiedler, 47, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, December 8, 2017 at her residence.

A funeral service for Melissa will be held at 1:30 PM on Wed., Dec. 13 at the Wellspring Evangelical Free Church, 2501 S. Grand Ave., Mt. Pleasant. The Rev. Jim Ervin will officiate. Burial will be in the Blakeway Cemetery, rural Danville. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PM on Tuesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-8 PM Tuesday.

Mrs. Fiedler, the former Melissa Dawn Milks, was born October 21, 1970 in Mt. Pleasant. She was the daughter of Roger Dean and Patricia Mae (McKenzie) Milks. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant Community High School in 1989, and attended Southeastern Community College. She was previously married to Brock Welcher. The couple later divorced. She then married Jason Cane Fiedler.

Melissa was a longtime caregiver of young children. She truly loved kids and assisting people in any way she could. She was the driving force of getting the family together. She attended Wellspring Evangelical Church until her health prevented her. Melissa was an active supporter and advocate for the MOMS group.

Those thankful for sharing in Melissa’s life include her husband, Jason; 7 children, all of Mt. Pleasant: Brennan Welcher, Serie Welcher, Brittany Fiedler, Amber Fiedler, Kaela Welcher, Reece Fiedler and Aidan Fielder; her parents, Roger and Pat Milks of Mt. Pleasant, her maternal grandmother, Mary J. McKenzie of Mt. Pleasant; a sister – Laura Henderson and her husband, Jamie of Johnston, IA and a brother – Deryk Milks of West Point, IA; 7 nieces and nephews, several aunts and uncles and countless others Melissa considered her own.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family for a decision at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.