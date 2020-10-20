Melinda Chiquita DeGeorge

Melinda Chiquita DeGeorge, 49, of Rome passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in the emergency room of the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Melinda’s family will host a Celebration of Life Service on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the New London Community Center in New London. According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.

