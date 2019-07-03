Melba A. Therme-Steinhilber

Melba A. Therme-Steinhilber, 101, of Farmington and Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Donnellson Health Center, Donnellson, Iowa.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A Graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington, Iowa, with Pastor Michael Elrod officiating.

A memorial has been established in her memory for Greenglade Cemetery.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.