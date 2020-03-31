Melanie A. Boyd

Melanie A. Boyd, 59, of New London, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the emergency department at Henry County Health Center. She was born September 16, 1960 in Mt. Pleasant

to Richard E. and Marilyn J. Nelson Wick. On June 9, 1979, she married Jay Boyd in New London; they later divorced.

Melanie was a 1978 graduate of New London High School. She worked in shipping and manufacturing at Mackay and more than twenty years at Winegard. She enjoyed drives through Geode State Park, mushrooming, old westerns, and socializing with her friends.

Survivors include her parents of New London; her children, Jason (Miranda) Boyd of Clive and Jessica (Jeremy) Dean of Burlington; three grandsons; sisters Michelle (David) Mcintyre of Danville and Cheryl (Danny) Parks of New London; sister-in-law Pam Wick of New London; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and brothers, Michael and Tony Wick.

According to her wishes her body has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date, in keeping with Governor Reynolds executive order of March 17, prohibiting events of more than 10 people.

A memorial has been established in memory of Melanie Boyd.

Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.