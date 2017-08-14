MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEESWritten by Theresa Rose on August 14, 2017
Tuesday August 15, 2017
Time: 12:00 p.m.
HCHC Board Room
Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services
Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice
Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
Mr. Clouse _______ Mrs. Olson ________ Mrs. Heaton ________
Mr. Meyer _______ Mr. Severson ________ Mrs. Towne _________
Mr. Prottsman ______
III. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
IV. OLD BUSINESS
A. Clinic remodel update ♦ □
V. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Olson
VI. NEW BUSINESS
A. September board meeting date ♦ □ *
B. Health Enterprises Cooperative Renewal purchasing agreement ♦ □ *
C. Iowa Hospital Benchmark performance data ♦ □
D. Financial Assistance Policy update ♦ □ *
VII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *
VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss strategic proprietary information □ ♦ *
IX. ADJOURNMENT