MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEESWritten by Theresa Rose on February 17, 2020
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Time: 12:00 p.m.
HCHC Board Room
III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm
On Proposed Action by Henry County Health Center to approve the county tax budget for the health center.
IV. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
V. OLD BUSINESS
A. Approve County Tax Budget for Health Center ♦ □ *
B. EMS services Letter of Intent ♦ □ *
C. Labor and Delivery services ♦ □
D. Resolution to set Public Hearing Date for health center to issue revenue bonds ♦ □ *
E. IHA Dashboard review ♦ □
F. Construction update ♦ □
VI. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Olson
VII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *
B. Guidelines for the Medical Management of Health Problems Policy ♦ □ *
VIII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Hospital Survey ♦ □
B. Parking lot improvements 2020 ♦ □ *
C. Set Date and Time for bid opening for parking lot improvements ♦ □ *
D. Set Date and Time for public hearing for parking lot improvements ♦ □ *
E. Bond Retirement Fund ♦ □ *
F. Funded Depreciation withdrawal ♦ □ *
IX. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
X. ADJOURNMENT