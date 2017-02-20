MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Agenda for PUBLICATION

Tuesday February 21, 2017

Time: 12:00 p.m.

HCHC Board Room

Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services

Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice

Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

Mr. Clouse _______ Mrs. Olson ________ Mrs. Heaton ________

Mr. Meyer _______ Mr. Severson ________ Mrs. Towne _________

Mr. Prottsman ______

III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm

On Proposed Action by Henry County Health Center to approve the county tax budget for the health center.

IV. Consent agenda

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

V. OLD BUSINESS

A. Approve County Tax Budget for the Health Center * ♦ □

VI. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Meyer

VII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Southeastern Renal Dialysis update ♦ □

B. IHA data information to review ♦ □

C. Patient Satisfaction and Associate Engagement Pulse surveys ♦ □

D. Clinic remodels ♦ □

E. IHA Legislative Webcast ♦ □

VIII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT: Dr. Situmeang

A. Medical Staff appointments & reappointments ♦ □ *

IX. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

X. ADJOURNMENT