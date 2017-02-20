MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEESWritten by Theresa Rose on February 20, 2017
Agenda for PUBLICATION
Tuesday February 21, 2017
Time: 12:00 p.m.
HCHC Board Room
Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services
Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice
Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
Mr. Clouse _______ Mrs. Olson ________ Mrs. Heaton ________
Mr. Meyer _______ Mr. Severson ________ Mrs. Towne _________
Mr. Prottsman ______
III. PUBLIC HEARING: 12:00 pm
On Proposed Action by Henry County Health Center to approve the county tax budget for the health center.
IV. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
V. OLD BUSINESS
A. Approve County Tax Budget for the Health Center * ♦ □
VI. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Meyer
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Southeastern Renal Dialysis update ♦ □
B. IHA data information to review ♦ □
C. Patient Satisfaction and Associate Engagement Pulse surveys ♦ □
D. Clinic remodels ♦ □
E. IHA Legislative Webcast ♦ □
VIII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT: Dr. Situmeang
A. Medical Staff appointments & reappointments ♦ □ *
IX. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
X. ADJOURNMENT