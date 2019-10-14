MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Agenda for PUBLICATION

Tuesday, October 15 , 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m.

HCHC Board Room

Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services

Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice

Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. ROLL CALL

III. Consent agenda

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

IV. OLD BUSINESS

A. Facility Renovation project ♦ □

B. FY 2020 Quarterly Finance review ♦ □

C. FY 2020 Operational Scorecard Performance ♦ □

V. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Towne

VI. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:

A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *

VII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Board Self-Assessment survey ♦ □

B. Antibiotic stewardship coordinators ♦ □ *

C. OB Services service line review ♦ □

VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss patient care quality □ ♦ *

IX. Approve quality report *

X. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss strategic and proprietary initiatives □ ♦ *

X. ADJOURNMENT