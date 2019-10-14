MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEESWritten by Theresa Rose on October 14, 2019
Agenda for PUBLICATION
Tuesday, October 15 , 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m.
HCHC Board Room
Mission: To enhance the health of individuals and communities through high quality, effective and efficient services
Vision: To be the healthcare provider and employer of choice
Values: Quality, Service, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Trust
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. ROLL CALL
Mr. Prottsman _______ Mrs. Olson ________ Mrs. Heaton ________
Mr. Meyer _______ Mr. Severson ________ Mrs. Towne _________
Mrs. McNamee _______
III. Consent agenda
A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees
B. Administrative Team Reports
IV. OLD BUSINESS
A. Facility Renovation project ♦ □
B. FY 2020 Quarterly Finance review ♦ □
C. FY 2020 Operational Scorecard Performance ♦ □
V. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Towne
VI. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT:
A. Medical Staff appointments and reappointments ♦ □ *
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Board Self-Assessment survey ♦ □
B. Antibiotic stewardship coordinators ♦ □ *
C. OB Services service line review ♦ □
VIII. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss patient care quality □ ♦ *
IX. Approve quality report *
X. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE
Closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 21.5 1(l) to discuss strategic and proprietary initiatives □ ♦ *
X. ADJOURNMENT