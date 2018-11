MEETING OF HENRY COUNTY HEALTH CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Tuesday November 20, 2018

Time: 12:00 p.m.

HCHC Board Room

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Minutes of previous meeting & committees

B. Administrative Team Reports

IV. OLD BUSINESS

A. Property Insurance Review ♦ □

B. Outreach Services ♦ □

VI. HOSPITAL INSPECTION: Heaton

VII. NEW BUSINESS

A. IHA Dashboard ♦ □

B. EMS ♦ □

C. Nominating Committee ♦ □

D. IHA Market Share analysis ♦ □

VIII. MEDICAL STAFF REPORT: Dr. Michelle Tansey

A. Medical staff meeting review and update ♦ □

IX. EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE

X. ADJOURNMENT