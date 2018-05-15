Medication Disposal in Fairfield

Nucara Pharmacy, located at Jefferson County Health Center at 2000 South Main Street in Fairfield will have public access to a medication disposal box. This box is available for people wanting to dispose of medications. Access to the medication disposal box is Monday-Friday from 9 am-5 pm, and on Saturdays from 9 am-Noon. This medication disposal box is being provided in conjunction with SIEDA Community Action.

SIEDA Community Action would like to say that if you or someone you know is struggling with prescription drug abuse, please know the SIEDA Behavioral Health and Treatment Services team is here to help. For any concerns or questions, please contact SIEDA’s offices at (641) 683-6747 or visit www.sieda.org.