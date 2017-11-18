Medicare/Medicaid Info Meeting

As a community service, Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is hosting a free informational meeting on Medicare/Medicaid, as well as general health insurance Monday, November 27 from 6:00-7:30. The meeting is free and open to the public. A SHIIP counselor will be present to assist with understanding terminology and benefits, as well as comparing plan benefits.

SHIIP counselors are registered and trained by the State of Iowa. They do not sell any products or services, but are trained to help with identifying plans and benefits that may be applicable for individual circumstances. They can also help you to get all the benefits that you are paying for.

If you are now covered by Medicare, and wonder about changing the prescription drug plan, this meeting will be helpful, and it is well ahead of the annual December 7 deadline for changes. If you will become eligible for Medicare in the next year or so, you can come to begin learning terms and benefits that will apply to your healthcare. Even if you are pretty sure, you are welcome to confirm your plan for 2018.

Sunrise Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is located at 706 West Central in Winfield. So that we can arrange appropriate seating, materials, and refreshments, please call 319-257-3303 to tell us you plan to be present.