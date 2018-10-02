Medicare Part D Open Enrollment is here!

It can cost you money not to review your Medicare Part D drug coverage annually. In one hour a SHIIP counselor can complete a review and let you know if you can save money and make sure you have access to the drugs you need. SHIIP counselors in Iowa have been saving people money on Part D costs for 28 years. In fact, last year they helped Iowans save more than $26 million.

Every year between October 15 and December 7th you can change your Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plan. Don’t miss out on this opportunity. Let SHIIP counselors make sure your drugs are covered in the lowest cost plan for 2019. Don’t wait. Call SHIIP at Henry County Health Center, 319-385-6774, to schedule your appointment today!

SHIIP can help you:

Check your current Part D or Medicare Advantage plan to make sure your drugs are covered at the lowest cost and with the least amount of restrictions.

Review your employer drug coverage and compare to other Medicare options.

Check to see if you are eligible for Part D Extra Help.

Understand your options if you do not currently have a drug plan.

SHIIP is a free, confidential service of the State of Iowa Insurance Division. SHIIP counselors are available across the state to help answer your Medicare questions.

You will be able to enroll in or change your Part D plan for 2019 from October 15 through December 7.