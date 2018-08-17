Mediapolis Town And Country Days Fast Approaching

Imagine Mepo at Mediapolis Town and Country Days 2018, Friday evening and Saturday, August 24 and 25, at Cartwright Park in Mediapolis, featuring the Largest Small-Town Parade in Iowa!

On Friday, August 24, food serving begins at 5 p.m. Don’t miss great food offerings from Brenda’s Chuckwagon and D & G Concessions, along with Iowa Summer Snow Shaved Ice, Kramer’s Kettle Corn, Mr. Frostee Ice Cream Treats. At 6:45 p.m. on the main stage, the T&C Days Prince and Princess Contestant Introductions will take place, with the winners to be crowned. Monetary donations are being accepted now for the young candidates at Mediapolis Savings Bank and Two Rivers Bank in Mediapolis. The Bill Riley Talent Show will follow with some great talent at 7 p.m., with winners going on to the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

Saturday, August 25, will be a day filled with activities and fun. From 6-9 a.m., enjoy the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at City Hall on Main Street. Register at the Mediapolis School for the 7:30 a.m. start of the Mr. A 5K Run/Walk, to Run Your Race…Well.

And everybody’s favorite, the parade, begins at 10 a.m. at the Mediapolis School, with lineup taking place at the high school parking lot! Those wishing to enter the parade, with Imagine Mepo as the theme, are to register on Facebook at Mediapolis Town and Country Days.

Stroll or run on down to the park after the parade to enjoy working exhibits and activities by the Des Moines County 4-H and Extension Office. Don’t miss Two Rivers Bank’s Money Hunt at noon. Ever-popular inflatables will be setting up, along with Nauvoo pioneer games and Nine Square, sponsored by the Mediapolis Community Youth Group. Enjoy spin art and grab an iced coffee, sponsored by the Mediapolis Fine Arts Boosters.

The FFA frog jump will begin at 2 p.m., along with teen water balloon races, sponsored by the Blue Flame Grill. Then, have those little leg muscles tuned up for the 3 p.m. Hawkeye state-sanctioned pedal tractor pull. Also, keep an eye out for Buckwheat the Clown!

Food offerings will include lunch in the main shelter house by the Hilltop Helpers 4-H Club, along with popular vendors Brenda’s Chuckwagon, D&G Concessions, Mepo Foods, PigOut and T.T.T. Tease and refresh taste buds with Iowa Summer Snow Shaved Ice, Kramer’s Kettle Corn, Mr. Frostee ice cream treats and Mediapolis Ambulance’s popsicle handouts. Del Rob’s Tacos will also be on hand Saturday afternoon into evening, serving scrumptious homemade tacos.

Accompanying and highlighting the event is a great main stage entertainment schedule! Grab a bench seat or bring a chair for the 12:30 p.m. start to the Mediapolis Community Choir and Community Band. Enjoy a variety of great music through the years. At 2 p.m., new to the Town and Country Days stage, the Hull Family Singers will perform contemporary gospel selections.

At 3:30 p.m., try a hand at or be the audience for the popular Trivia Contest. Teams and individuals may register on Facebook now through the day of the event. Prizes will be offered to the winners, so give it a go!

At 5 p.m., also appearing for the first time, will be the Hull Brothers ­– Country Unlimited. Stan Hull, with Mediapolis connections, and his brothers, will showcase their musical talent together with toe-tapping rhythms. They will open for the headliner, Mentalist/Hypnotist Brian Imbus, of Dubuque. Beginning his show at 6:30 p.m., the Town and Country Days audience will be amazed at Imbus’ hypnotism and mind-reading abilities, that look to cap off a don’t-miss event!