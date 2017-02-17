Mediapolis Man Arrested for Selling Drugs to Minors

Over the past week, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, conducted an investigation in regards to the Distribution of Narcotics to Minors. This occurred in the 500 block of Division Street in Mediapolis, IA, which is within 1,000 feet of the Mediapolis ball diamond and the Mediapolis School District.

Shane Allen Cheely, 40, of Mediapolis, was arrested in connection with this investigation on this date, February 16, 2017, at 3:30pm. He was charged with 3 counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance to Persons under 18 years of age, a Class D Felony and 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are pending.