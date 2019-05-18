Mediapolis’ Gourley Ready for Storybook Comeback

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — Jagger Gourley shouldn’t be here.

Yet, his determination, will, and, well, maybe some science have some other thoughts.

Gourley, you see, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in football camp before the start of the Iowa High School football season; a tough blow for a senior with big aspirations ahead of him.

When that fork in the road presents itself you really have two options: feel bad for yourself or attack your rehab.

You can probably guess which direction Gourley took.

“It’s really cool to be out here” Gourley told KILJ. “It makes everything that I did on the return up to this point worth it.”

“I look back to see what I went through and it really motiviates me for [today].”

Gourley has an opportunity today to finish off a long and sometimes arduous road.

He already grabbed gold in the 400m race Thursday, running a blistering 48.75, shattering Mediapolis’ long-standing school record.

Now, he’s looking to add to his weekend trophy case in the 2A 100m and 200m run.

He qualified 5th in prelims in the 100m and 4th in the 200m.

“I’m looking forward to those races toady, my expectations are to do the best I can” he explained.

But, with a wry smile, he finished: “I think I have the capability to win.”

Gourley will run later this afternoon (Saturday) here at Drake Stadium in those sprint races.