Mediapolis Burglary Arrest

On 7-23-2020, Heath Leonard Hand Jr. of Mediapolis, Iowa was arrested on two warrants, one for Burglary 2nd Degree and one for Burglary 3rd Degree. The arrest stemmed from the ongoing investigation of the residential and garage burglary at 313 S. Northfield Street in Mediapolis. The burglaries occurred on 3-29-2020 and 3-30-2020.