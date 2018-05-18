Mediacom Awards $1,000 Scholarship to Mount Pleasant Community High School Grad

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – May 18, 2018 — Mediacom Communications presented Elizabeth Larson, a 2018 graduate of Mount Pleasant Community High School, with a $1,000 scholarship as part of the company’s World Class Scholarship Program. The award recognizes the Mount Pleasant resident for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments.

Mediacom annually gives $1,000 scholarships to 55 graduating seniors to provide support for the students’ post-secondary education. Mediacom’s local area operations director, Todd Robinson, presented the scholarship to Ms. Larson during the high school’s recognition program held Thursday.

“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Elizabeth Larson,” Robinson said. “I’m proud that my company supports talented local students with scholarship support, and we congratulate Elizabeth on her accomplishments.”

This year marks the 17th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company. On average, approximately 1,200 students apply for the scholarships each year. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school within the United States.

Mediacom plans to continue funding its World Class Scholarships in all areas where it provides digital cable and broadband services. High school administrators will be notified in the fall of 2018 when scholarship applications become available online for students in the Class of 2019.