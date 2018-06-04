Measuring Soil Health Featured at Research Farm Field Day

“Practical Ways to measure Soil Health” by Marshall McDaniel, Associate Professor in Agronomy at Iowa State University, is one of the presentations that will be featured at the upcoming June 28th Spring Field Day at the Iowa State University Southeast Research Farm near Crawfordsville. Other field day tour topics include a dicamba management update and a cereal rye termination timing demonstration for corn planting. The field day is free and open to the public.

In addition to the regular field day tour which begins at 1:00 p.m., there will be a special session for certified crop advisors focusing on soil and water management at 9:00 a.m.

Contact your local Iowa State University County Extension for more information.