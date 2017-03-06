Maynard Warner

Maynard Duane Warner, 82, formerly of Douds IA, died at 12:11 A.M. Sunday, March 5, 2017 at his home in Indianola. He was born April 15, 1934 in Blakesburg, IA to Clyde and Freda Glosser Warner. Maynard graduated from Blakesburg High School in 1951. Following graduation, he began working at John Morrell & Co. in Ottumwa and worked there until its closing in 1973. During his time at Morrells, he served as a union steward and supervisor of many. In 1954, he was united in marriage to Claudette Basil and together they raised 7 children on their farm near Douds, IA. Maynard worked very hard his entire life as a farmer and truck driver for Douds Stone. Later in life he moved to Indianola and drove a truck for Schaus-Vorhies Kleaning, and finally in 2015, he retired. Maynard loved horses and was an avid western novel reader. He enjoyed his grandchildren, family gatherings, a competitive game of cribbage, and in his spare time he enjoyed going to the casino.

Maynard is survived by two sons, Curtis Warner (Carol) of Stockport, Monte Warner (Lori) of Ottumwa, and daughters Connie Burnham (Mark) of Lockridge, Lori Orwig (Mike) of Indianola, 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Gordon Warner of Carrolton, TX, Steven Warner of Iowa City, and a sister, Gayle Buxton (Warner) of Kalona. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Evelyn, a daughter, Vicki, two sons, Guy and Brian Warner, and grandson Matthew.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Leando Cemetery in Douds, IA. Condolences can be sent to the family at 11024 165th Ave, Indianola, IA. Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua is handling the arrangements.