May Precipitation Greater Than Normal for Iowa

DES MOINES — Since last June, Iowa has seen its wettest 12-month stretch on record, with this May being the sixth wettest on record, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

“Not only was precipitation in May greater than normal for Iowa, the past 12 months have been the wettest on record for Iowa and for nearly all of the surrounding states,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “River flooding continues to be of concern on both the Missouri and the Mississippi rivers.”

Temperatures were cooler than normal in May. The last 12 months were the 34th coolest in 124 years of records.

Streamflow conditions in much of the state increased from normal and above normal conditions in April to much above normal and high conditions in May. Streamflow conditions across the majority of the state remain much above normal.

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.