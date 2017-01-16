Maxine (Mrs. Arlo) Roth

Maxine (Mrs. Arlo) Roth, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, January 13, 2017 at the Pleasant Manor Care Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Mrs. Roth, the former Emilie Maxine Kennedy, was born February 1, 1917 in Altoona, Iowa. She was the daughter of James B. and Margaret Blossom (Geitner) Kennedy. She moved with her family to the Lee County area where she attended the Hillsboro High School. On November 19, 1944 at the Sharon Presbyterian Church near Primrose, Maxine was united in marriage to Arlo John Roth. Mr. Roth died Tuesday, January 27, 1998 at Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Maxine farmed with her husband on farms near Lockridge, IA, assuming many of the traditional roles a farmer’s wife of the day had to fulfill. For 13 years, Maxine was a cook at the Mt. Pleasant High School. Maxine was a gifted seamstress. She sewed clothes for many people including her family. She also did an untold amount of mending and alterations on clothing. It was a job and a love she continued well into her 90’s. She made a number of quilts and was a charter member of the “Nimble Thimble Quilt Club”.

Mrs. Roth was a longtime active member of First Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Presbyterian Women, taught Sunday School and served as the Sunday School Secretary for many years. As her children were growing up, she served as a 4-H Leader. She loved to bowl and play Pitch. She belong to several different card clubs in the past. Square Dancing was a favorite hobby, as her husband was a Square Dance caller for many years. She belonged to the J.S. Club and loved to be with her friends in her coffee group.

Those thankful for sharing in Maxine’s life include a daughter and her husband, Linda Kay & Garry Devinger of The Villages, FL; a sister and her husband – Norma & Carl Zurburg of Davenport, IA; 5 grandchildren & their spouses – Garry & Pauline Devinger, Wendy & Richard Jordan, Michelle & Curt Kirkland, Kristine & Nick Smith and Brian & Mindy Ross; 13 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and a special family friend, Marlene Hill of Mt. Pleasant. At the time of her death, Maxine was looking forward to the birth of her second great great grandchild.

Her parents, husband, a son – Duane Robert Roth, 2 brothers – Gerald & Frank Kennedy and a sister – Lois Kelly precede Maxine in death